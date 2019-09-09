Clovis Man Killed In Tuolumne County Motorcycle Accident

Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP reports that a man died after crashing his motorcycle on Highway 49.

It happened Friday at 8:55pm just north of the line separating Tuolumne and Mariposa counties. The unidentified 57-year-old Clovis man was traveling northbound when he drifted onto the east gravel shoulder, forcing him to lose control, overturning and striking a road sign.

CHP Officer Steve Machado reports that a passerby spotted the motorcycle approximately five minutes after the crash and attempted to administer CPR, but the rider succumbed to his injuries.

The CHP notes that alcohol or drug use were not contributing factors to the crash and he was wearing a helmet. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of family members.