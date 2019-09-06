Commuter Delays On Main Mother Lode Thoroughfare

Road work with flaggers View Photo

Columbia, CA – Traveling through Columbia could take some extra time beginning next week as over a mile of Parrotts Ferry Road will be under construction.

Work is set to begin on the “Parrotts Ferry Road Reconstruction, Phase 2” on Wednesday, September 11th. Crews will be replacing four drainage culverts while paving a 1.5-inch thick asphalt overlay on top of the existing roadway and installing a radar speed sign.

Flaggers will be directing one-way traffic along Parrotts Ferry Road from Yankee Hill Road to Marble Quarry Road, which is about 1.3 miles. The construction hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Motorists could face up to 15-minute delays.

The Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors has hired George Reed, Inc. out of Modesto for the project along with subcontractors Anrak Corporation, Chrisp Company and Collins Electric. Drivers are asked to obey flaggers and all signage while also slowing down and using caution in the cone zones.