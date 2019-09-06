Week Three High School Football

Clear
By B.J. Hansen
Summerville Bears beat Galt Warriors

Sonora, CA — Area high school football teams will be in action this evening.

The Sonora High Wildcats (0-2) are hoping for the first win of 2019 when they travel to face Escalon. Kickoff is scheduled for 7pm. The Summerville High Bears (1-1) are hoping to build off last week’s win against Galt when they travel to face Ripon Christian. Kickoff is also scheduled for 7pm.

Calaveras High School (0-1) is seeking its first win of the year on the road against Modesto Christian. Bret Harte High School (0-1) is also looking for its first win tomorrow, on Saturday, on the road against Delta Charter.

