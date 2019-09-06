Heart Healthy Potluck & Fundraiser For Local Musician Peg Reza.

BZ Smith and Peggy Reza performed together , July 2017 View Photos

On August 14th Peg Reza, a well known ukulele musician & Mother Lode resident, had a massive heart attack.

BZ Smith, friend and spokesperson for Reza’s upcoming fundraiser, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

“After a 5-hour open heart surgery and a quadruple bypass, Reza is on slowly on the mend, recovering in a rehab facility,” said Smith. “It is time for our community to reach out and help this local legend. So, we’re having a HEART-HEALTHY POTLUCK!”

On Sunday September 15th, the Peg O’My Heart: Fundraiser & Heart-Healthy Potluck will take place in the Columbia Firehouse on Jackson Street in Columbia. The event will take place from 3 PM through 9 PM.

There will be live music with some of the area’s best-loved musicians, a silent auction, a raffle and a whole lot of good, healthy food. The public is invited to bring thier own heart-healthy dish that will serve 10-12 people.

The suggested donation at the door is $10, but according to Smith, all large and small gifts are welcomed.

If you’d like to donate an item for the silent auction, please contact Diane DelPriore 209.559.2423.

For more information on the overall event or how to donate if you can not make it, contact Smith at 209.559.7697 or email bzsmith@me.com

