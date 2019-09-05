Vehicle Fire Theatening Vegetation Near Calaveras County Line

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

SanJoaquin County, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a report of the vehicle fire just over the Calaveras County line into San Joaquin County.

CAL Fire reports that an RV is on fire along East Flood Road and North Waverly Road, which is between Linden and Milton. The CHP is reporting thick black smoke billowing into the sky and that the flames have spread to nearby vegetation, but no size of the fire has been given. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

