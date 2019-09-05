McClintock: Climate Realism

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Congressman Tom McClintock recently spoke at the Heartland Institute’s 13th International Conference on Climate Change in Washington, DC.

McClintock was Thursday's "Newsmaker of the Day".

Rep. McClintock (R-CA), gave the afternoon lunch keynote presentation. McClintock said members of the radical environmental left have been making “apocalyptic” predictions about climate change that always happen to be wrong.

“This [doomsday forecasting] would be amusing except it continues to drive public policy despite the failure of every one of their predictions and forecasts to coincide with the actual data that we’ve accumulated since this nonsense began,” McClintock told the audience.

According to Heartland.org’s website, McClintock continued, “During the Little Ice Age from the sixteenth through the eighteenth centuries, superstitious locals would have exorcisms performed on the edges of advancing glaciers and would go on witch hunts to punish those responsible for the famine and disease and suffering that this era of prolonged cold produced.”

“We laugh at the superstition and folly of those who blamed witchcraft for the severe climate change of the Little Ice Age, but I’m convinced future generations are going to be looking at ours in precisely the same way, except our generation won’t have the excuse of ignorance. With all of our knowledge and technology, we’ve allowed ourselves once again to be thrown into panic over forces that have been at work shaping our planet since it formed.”

