Update: Structure Fire Reported Above Sonora

Sonora Fire Department View Photo

Update at 4:16pm: Sonora Fire officials are on the scene of a reported house fire above Sonora

They say the incident turned out not to be a fire but some sort of electrical issue, maybe related to fuses, that caused smoke to emanate through a June Street residence. A unit remains on the scene continuing to investigate what caused the smoke.

Original Post at 4pm: Sonora, CA –Responders were called to a reported residential structure fire above downtown Sonora.

The call went out just before 4 p.m. for the incident, located in the 200 block of June Street near Church Street. The street is just above downtown Sonora. Please be aware of related activity through the downtown area. We will provide more information as it comes to the news center.