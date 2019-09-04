Sunny
Borgeas Has First Bill Signed By Governor

By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — Freshman Mother Lode California Senator Andreas Borgeas had his first piece of legislation signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

He says it create an expanded Off-Highway Vehicle trail system from residents in eastern California. Specifically, it will extend the ability of an Adventure Trail System in Inyo County to designate combined use roads for Off-Highway Vehicles for up to 10 miles.

Speaking about the difficulties of getting the first bill approved, Borgeas says, “Being a Republican in the State Senate is challenging, but I believe in taking a pragmatic approach to solving our community’s biggest challenges. My job is to work collaboratively with my colleagues and the governor on the issues we can agree upon.”

