Mostly sunny
80.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Update: Crash Impacting Traffic On Highway 108 Near Jamestown

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen

Photo Icon View Photo

Update at 8:25am: The CHP reports that HIghway 108 is now clear and traffic is moving freely. Minor injuries have been reported related to the crash.

Original story posted at 8:10am: Jamestown, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 108 and Chicken Ranch Road in the Jamestown area.

It is impacting traffic, so be prepared for a delay on Highway 108. The CHP reports that at least two vehicles are involved and it is unclear if there are any notable injuries. A tow truck is responding to the incident.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     