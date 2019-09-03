Update: Crash Impacting Traffic On Highway 108 Near Jamestown

Update at 8:25am: The CHP reports that HIghway 108 is now clear and traffic is moving freely. Minor injuries have been reported related to the crash.

Original story posted at 8:10am: Jamestown, CA — The CHP is on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Highway 108 and Chicken Ranch Road in the Jamestown area.

It is impacting traffic, so be prepared for a delay on Highway 108. The CHP reports that at least two vehicles are involved and it is unclear if there are any notable injuries. A tow truck is responding to the incident.