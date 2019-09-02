Update: Air, Ground Units Called To Soulsbyville House Fire

CAL Fire C404 based in Columbia Air Attack Base View Photo

Update at 1:03pm: Air and ground resources responded in the noon hour to a reported house fire along South Sunshine Road near North Sunshine Road.

CAL Fire spokesperson Emily Kilgore reports that arriving units say the resident of the home was able to extinguish the flames. Some ground units remain on scene.

Original Post at 12:4pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources are responding to a reported structure fire.

Dubbed the Sunshine Incident, the location is in the Soulsbyville area along South Sunshine Road near North Sunshine Road. Be prepared for activity in the area. We will provide more details as they become available.