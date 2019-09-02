Sunny
93.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Twain Harte Resident Killed During Industrial Accident At SPI Mill

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was tragically killed during an industrial accident Friday evening at the Sierra Pacific Industries Mill in Standard.

He has been identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Joe Costa of Twain Harte.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Andrea Benson, relays that the incident happened in the area of a waste chipper station, and the victim was located by a coworker. It was reported at 8:30pm and CPR was attempted by the arriving first responders. Costa was pronounced dead at 8:45pm. Severe injuries were noticeable to his arm and jaw, according to the sheriff’s office.

OSHA officials responded on Friday evening and they are conducting an investigation into the incident.

    Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

    Popular Pages

    • Local News
    • Fire Info
    • Weather
    • Dining Guide
    • Classifieds
    • Events
    • Movies
    • Tourism
    • Polls
    • Traffic
    • Media
    • Real Estate
    Terms of Service Privacy Policy
    © Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
    Feedback

     