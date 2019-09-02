Twain Harte Resident Killed During Industrial Accident At SPI Mill

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man was tragically killed during an industrial accident Friday evening at the Sierra Pacific Industries Mill in Standard.

He has been identified by the coroner as 27-year-old Joe Costa of Twain Harte.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson, Sgt. Andrea Benson, relays that the incident happened in the area of a waste chipper station, and the victim was located by a coworker. It was reported at 8:30pm and CPR was attempted by the arriving first responders. Costa was pronounced dead at 8:45pm. Severe injuries were noticeable to his arm and jaw, according to the sheriff’s office.

OSHA officials responded on Friday evening and they are conducting an investigation into the incident.