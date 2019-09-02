Labor Day Closures And Cancellations

It is Labor Day, and in recognition, most all federal, state and local government offices are closed.

Banks are closed and there is no mail delivery. In addition, no schools are in session. The Sonora City Council meeting scheduled for the first Monday of the month has been canceled.

The myMotherLode.com events calendar notes that there is one special event planned for today, a Labor Day Concert, beginning at 5pm at Murphys Community Park.