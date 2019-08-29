Sunny
Update: Serious Injury Crash On HWY132

By Tracey Petersen
CHP patrol car

Update at 4:30 p.m.: The CHP reports an air ambulance has landed at the scene to pick up one patient, a male, that was pinned inside a Chevy truck that went off the roadway, down a hill and then overturned near Enebro Road. That is between Don Pedro Reservoir and Granite Springs. The CHP reports major injuries in the crash. Further details on the collision are below.

Original post at 4 p.m.: Tuolumne County, CA — Emergency responders are on the scene of a solo vehicle crash on Highway 132 near the Tuolumne/Mariposa county line.

The CHP reports that a Chevy pickup truck went off the roadway near Enebro Road, which is between Don Pedro Reservoir and Granite Springs, down a hill and overturned. Crews are working to free one person pinned inside the truck. An air ambulance has been called to the scene. The CHP reports major injuries in the crash. We will have an update as soon as more information comes into the newsroom.

HWY 132 near Enebro Way near Don Pedro Reservoir

HWY 132 near Enebro Way near Don Pedro Reservoir 37.704897, -120.334164 (Directions)

