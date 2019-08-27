TUD To Review Budget Report And Policy Manual

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne Utilities District Board of Directors will discuss a handful of items at a meeting this afternoon.

The first regular agenda item is to hear a budget report and approve the balance sheet for the fiscal year that ended on June 30. It notes that total revenues the district took in were $23.7 million and expenditures totaled around $19-million. You can view the report by clicking here.

Later in the meeting the board will hear an operational update on the water and wastewater departments and discuss the board of directors policy manual.

Today’s meeting starts at 2pm in the board meeting room at 18885 Nugget Blvd in Sonora.