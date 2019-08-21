Mariposa County, CA – Fire crews have extinguished the Gaines Fire bringing in Mariposa County since last Friday and a human is not responsible for speaking the blaze.

CAL Fire reports that the fire is 100-percent contained and its finale estimated size grew 367 acres to 1,667. Investigators have determined that what ignited the blaze was a bird into power lines.

The flames broke out around 1 p.m. in the area of Mount Gaines Road near Bear Valley Road in Bear Valley and Columbia aircraft were called to assist in battling the fire, as detailed here. The flames initially threatened 20 structures, but none were damaged in the fire. A fire advisement was issued to the area alerting residents to possible evacuations, however, none had to be ordered.

CAL Fire reported that the heat during the day and rough terrain created challenges for firefighters on the ground, but the cooler temps and high humidity during overnight helped crews get a handle on the blaze.

