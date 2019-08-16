Sunny
Columbia Aircraft On Scene Of Gaines Fire

By Tori James
Mariposa County, CA — Columbia air resources are among multiple units dispatched to the Gaines Fire, burning in Mariposa County.

According to CAL Fire MMU unit officials, the Gaines Fire is located in the area of Mt. Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road in Bear Valley. It broke out just after one o’clock and is currently estimated at 200 acres with no containment. No word on the rate of spread yet although CAL Fire officials say there are some structures under threat. More units are being ordered to assist.

We will provide more details as they become available.

