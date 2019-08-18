Gaines Fire Containment Continues To Climb

Mariposa, CA — CAL Fire has officially called the forward progress stopped on the Gaines Fire that has been burning in Mariposa County since 1 p.m. on Friday.

As reported here yesterday, the night’s lower temperatures and higher humidity are assisting crews working the fire in the area of Mt. Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road in Bear Valley. The containment has grown overnight from 30 to 40-percent with the acreage at 1,300 acres. CAL Fire reports throughout the night crews worked to strengthen and secure fire control lines encircling the blaze with crews “moving about 150 feet into the black” [fires chard footprint] areas to battle the flames.

Today crews will continue to push inward on the active fire area, working towards full containment, checking for hotspots and mopping up. CAL Fire details that the daily heat and rugged terrain are some of the challenges facing firefighter on the ground.

Current resources on scene include 457 personnel, 30 engines, 8 hand crews, 5 water tenders, along with one dozer and helicopter.

Twenty structures remained threatened. There have been no evacuations ordered, just fire advisements that remain in place for these areas: Highway 49 between Bear Valley Road to Pendola Gardens; Bear Valley Road/Highway 49 to Hunters Valley Road; Pendola Gardens Road; Corbett Creek; Gold Dust Lane; Old Toll from Hornitos to Pendola Gardens. Also, only residents can travel Bear Valley Road between North 9 Road and Highway 49 as it is on a soft closure.