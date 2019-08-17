Mostly clear
30-Percent Containment Gained On 1,300 Acre Gaines Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Gaines Fire

Mariposa County, CA — Crews made progress today working to contain a 1,300 acre fire burning in Mariposa County.

We reported earlier that the Gaines Fire ignited at 1pm on Friday in the area of Mount Gaines Road and Bear Valley Road in the Bear Valley Community. It is now 30-percent contained. It has been putting off some heavy drift smoke in the region. While CAL Fire reports that there are no mandatory evacuation orders in place, an advisory evacuation notice remains in place for Bear Valley, Pendola Garden Road and Highway 49 near the fire. All road closures were lifted last night. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Area near Mt. Gaines Road near Bear Valley Road

Area near Mt. Gaines Road near Bear Valley Road 37.550316, -120.185070 Area near Mt. Gaines Road near Bear Valley Road (Directions)

