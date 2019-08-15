Mid-August Events

White Pines Lake View Photo

As most of the Mother Lode continues to see triple-digit temperatures be prepared when you go out to enjoy these local events.

Friday evening is the weekly Angels Camp Certified Farmers Market and Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

The 14th annual “Stuff The Bus” event will feature a bus parked at the Sonora Walmart this Saturday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m. Steve Machado, C.H.P. Public Information Officer shared information about the event on KVML’s “Newsmaker of the Day” here noting the Jamestown Family Resource Center is putting on the school supply drive to benefit the economically disadvantaged youth of Tuolumne County, and all donations will stay in the community. More details about how it works are in the community event listing here.

This, and every 3rd Saturday of the month, beginning at 5 p.m. is Angels Night Out. The after-hours entertainment features live music, art, activities, food, shopping and more inside and outside of participating downtown businesses. Saturday is also the Annual Shrimp & Pasta Feed, by Angels-Murphys Rotary, which is held at Murphys Community Park beginning at 4 p.m.

Saturday, up in Arnold beginning at 11 a.m. at the Ebbetts Pass Moose Lodge, enjoy the 5th Annual Car Show and Chili Cook-Off. This is an “Anything on Wheels” show; any year cars, motorcycles, classic cars, crazy custom cars and even a work in progress is welcome with a trophy for that category this year. There is also a children’s division. Food and drinks are at the show and families can picnic, swim and fish at White Pines Lake and Beach and enjoy the play area in White Pines Park. All proceeds from the event help The Woman of the Moose Chapter 1714 support many local charities and non-profits, admission is free.

Other Saturday events include the Phoenix Lake Golf Course Golf For A Cause, Organ Sampler Concert at both the Red Church and St. Matthew Lutheran Church, the Twain Harte Rotary Annual Deep Pit Bar-B-Que and 5 p.m. and at 6 p.m. the Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce Concert in the Pines. Music begins at 6 p.m. at the Eproson Park.

In Groveland, at the Pine Mountain Lake Stables, enjoy Groveland Rotary Club’s Shrimp Fest! featuring all you can eat Louisiana style shrimp and sausage with all the trimmings, live music and a live auction.

Over in Rail Road Flat Saturday evening the Rail Road Flat Community Club is hosting their 10th Annual Tiger Fest dinner.