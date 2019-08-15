Tuolumne County Public Health Department’s Heat Readiness Guidelines

County Health Department View Photo

With Mother Lode temperatures expected to rise into the triple digits over the next couple of days, the Tuolumne County Public Health Department has issued Heat Readiness Guidelines.

Tuoulmne County Public Health Officer Dr. Robert Bernstein, Tuolumne County EMS Services Coordinator Clarence Teem and Tuolumne County Public Health Nurse Rebecca Morgenstern were Thursday’s KVML “Newsmakers of the Day”.

According to the Health Readiness Guidelines, it is important to wear appropriate clothing during hot weather, especially for children. Wearing a hat and using sunscreen is a good idea if you plan to be outside.

If you are unaccustomed to working or exercising in hot weather, it is important to pace yourself, drink 16 to 32 ounces of liquids every hour if you must be active in the heat, and include some foods, juices or sports drinks to replace electrolytes (salts in the blood).

If you or someone you are with develops dizziness, headache, flushed skin or nausea, consider heat illness (heat exhaustion). Heat stroke occurs when a person exposed to extreme heat loses the ability to maintain a normal body temperature, and can lead to confusion, unconsciousness or even death.

Please consult with your primary care physician or health care provider if you find yourself or another person experiencing these physical symptoms.

For relief from hot weather, public buildings like the Tuolumne County Library are available during their usual business hours. The Main Library will be open from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM through Saturday. Other library hours can be obtained by calling 209-533-5507.

TheTuolumne County Senior Center, also on Greenley Road, is open from Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, except on holidays.

If extreme fire danger conditions threaten a portion of the electric system serving your community,Pacific, Gas, and Electric Company (PG&E) may tum off electricity in the interest of public safety for up to five days. It is important that you are prepared in the event that the power is off for multiple

days.

Information on heat advisories or potential PG&E power shutoffs will continue to be disseminated through KVML, Mymotherlode.com and the Tuolumne County Public Health Facebook page.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.