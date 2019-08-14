Stuff The Bus And Help Our Local School Children

Stuff The Bus Drive For Supplies View Photo

With almost all of the Tuolumne County public schools starting next week, the 14th annual “Stuff The Bus” event will take place this Saturday, August 17th.

Steve Machado, C.H.P. Public Information Office, was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

According to Pulido, the Jamestown Family Resource Center is putting on this school supply drive to benefit the economically disadvantaged youth of Tuolumne County. All donations will stay in the community.

The bus will be parked at the Sonora Walmart this Saturday from 9 AM through 4 PM.

Every year, hundreds of children in Tuolumne County start school without the supplies and clothes they need to get off on the right foot. The “Stuff the Bus” project gives the entire community the opportunity to support local students in meeting their educational goals by making sure they have what they need to get started.

How does it work? A school bus will park in front of the Sonora Walmart store all day on Saturday. C.H.P. officers and student volunteers will provide interested shoppers with a list of needed items available in the store. When people leave the store, they drop off their contributions with volunteers, who will store them in the bus.

The items will be distributed to Tuolumne County students in need before the start of the school year through the Jamestown Family Resource Center.

Last year, hundreds of students received backpacks full of school supplies and other helpful items. The need has been great in the past and it is anticipated many children will continue to be in need of support this school year.

In the past, some of the needed items included gift cards, shoes. clothing, backpacks, binders, pens, pencils, note books, glue, dry erasers, paper, calculators, crayons and markers.

For more information, call Mark Dyken at the Jamestown Family Resource Center at 209-984-4704.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6:45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.