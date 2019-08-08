CHP Releases New Details On HWY 49/12 Intersection Crash

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

San Andreas, CA – A second crash in about a week at the Highway 49 and 12 intersection sent one person to the hospital and halted traffic.

Two sedans collided just after 3 p.m. on Tuesday impacting travel for about an hour as initially the roadway was blocked and then officers directed traffic as tow crews removed the wreckage, as reported here. CHP spokesperson Toby Butzler shares that it was a head-on collision involving 62-year-old Nesva Mehlegha of Roseville, who had stopped at the stop sign on Highway 49 to turn left towards San Andreas and a 2014 Ford Focus driven by 38-year-old Clinton Young of Escalon.

Butzler details, “Unfortunately Mehlegha failed notice that Young was still traveling on that stretch of roadway and she pulled out directly in front of him. He ended up hitting the left front corner of the car with the corner of his car. Both vehicles came to rest blocking the roadway.”

Young taken to a local hospital for minor injuries and Mehlegha was not hurt. Drugs or alcohol were not suspected and no one was cited or arrested, according to Butzler.

Of note, just last Thursday an 8-year-old boy was flown from a similar crash at the same intersection as detailed here.