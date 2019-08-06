Sunny
Collision At HWY 49/12 Intersection Stops Traffic

By Tracey Petersen
CHP San Andreas cruiser

Update at 3:45 p.m.: The CHP is reporting major injuries in this crash that continues to block the intersection of Highway 49 and 12 outside of San Andreas in Calaveras County. Officers are directing traffic as the roadway is blocked.

Original post at 3:30 p.m.: San Andreas, CA — A two-vehicle collision at the Highway 49 and 12 intersection outside of San Andreas in Calaveras County is blocking the intersection and staling traffic.

The CHP reports that a sedan and an SUV collided. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but injuries are unknown at this time. Officers are directing traffic as the wreckage is blocking highway 12 at this time. We will have more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Highway 12 near Highway 49 turn off in San Andreas area

Highway 12 near Highway 49 turn off in San Andreas area 38.205551, -120.697749 (Directions)

