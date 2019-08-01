Boy Flown From HWY 49/12 Pileup

CHP San Andreas Unit logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA – An 8-year-old Valley Springs boy was flown from the scene of a pileup at the heavily traveled Highway 49/12 intersection outside of San Andreas in Calaveras County.

The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. on Thursday and initially the CHP reported the collision involved two-vehicles, as detailed here. CHP spokesperson Eric Parsons updates that three-vehicles were actually involved in the wreck that blocked a section of the roadway for about an hour as tow crews removed the wreackage.

Parsons shares that it is unclear if 68-year-old Lana McCartney of Mokelumne Hill driving a pickup southbound on Highway 49 had actually stopped at the sign with the vehicles front end sticking out or rolled through it when she was hit by a westbound Honda sedan. It was driven by 30-year-old James McArthuer with two passengers, 8-year-old Jason Nunez and 6-year-old Cody Nunez inside. The force of the impact sent McCartney’s pickup into an eastbound Toyota sedan driven by 22-year-old Hannah Lumbus also of Valley Springs.

Jason Nunez was flow to UC Davis for major injuries while McArthuer suffered minor injuries and was taken by ground ambulance and treated at a local hospital.

Parson notes that the crash remains under investigation, but he says alcohol or drugs are not suspected to have played a role in this collision.