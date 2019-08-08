Second Weekend In August Events

Park Ranger Kate performs music on the Earth Day Stage. View Photo

Here is a look at this weekend’s events, indoor and out, for the second weekend in August.

Celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday with a special storytime, party and public safety event at Heaven for Kids park on Friday, August 9th, 2019. Storytime will begin at 10 a.m. for birthday card making and the presentation of “The True Story of Smokey Bear” at the Tuolumne County Library. The party will begin immediately following the library’s storytime at approximately 11 a.m. and end at 2 p.m. Event details are in the community event listing here.

MYACT will present a journey “under the sea” with Ariel and her aquatic friends in Disney’s The Little Mermaid JR., with the popular Academy Award-winning music. Performances are this weekend and next weekend with a cast featuring 33 local students directed by Amie Riggs, Musical Direction by Lauren Brasesco. Details are here.

Friday evening is the weekly Angels Camp Certified Farmers Market and Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmer’s Market.

The 3rd Annual Mariposa Summer Fun Street Fair begins at 4 p.m. Organizers say “Last year’s event was a huge success with over 600 people in attendance.” The Summer Fun Street Fair is an all-age, free entry, event with live bands playing dance songs and over 30 ‘Made in Mariposa’ vendors including local chefs, artists, and artisans, farmers, and entertainers. There will be delicious food, sweets, cider, beer, gifts, face painting, art, and free kid’s activities this year. The local non-profit organization CASA (or Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Mariposa County is hosting the event to promote community, economy and healthy families. They have been serving children in foster care and the court system since 2004. Details are in the community calendar here.

This Saturday at 6 p.m. is the weekly Twain Harte Area Chamber of Commerce Concerts in the Pines.

On Sunday the La Grange Odd Fellows’ will host their Monthly Breakfast.

Next weekend is the “Golf for a Cause,” a Lantern of Light fundraiser at Phoenix Lake Golf Course August 17, 2019. Your contributions will help reduce the number of suicides in Tuolumne County.

The golf tournament starts at 8:00 am. Cost is $60 for 9 holes of golf including a BBQ lunch. If you want to come to BBQ lunch only, the cost is $20. Other tax-deductible monetary donations accepted. Tournament will be lots of fun with more than $2000 worth of auction items, raffle items, and prizes to follow BBQ. Get all the details in the classifieds listing here.