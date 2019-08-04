Highway Road Work In August

Update on Caltrans Yosemite Junction Project View Photo

Caltrans road work will delay travel in several areas in the Mother Lode this week.

On Highway 4 Caltrans crews will be spraying from Upper Moran Road to the Big Trees Park Entrance. The work begins Monday at 6 AM and will wrap up at 6 PM continuing each day through Friday. Traffic will be limited to one lane and cause delays of 10 minutes. Calaveras County Water District’s (CCWD) is also replacing the pipeline that runs between Avery and Forest Meadows. Expect crews on the right shoulder between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. CCWD officials said the project will continue through the fall, stop during the winter and wrap up next year in the fall of 2020. Project details were released in our news story here.

Road striping along 43 miles of HWY 4 from the Old Highway Connector to the Calaveras/Alpine County Line, means a moving closure of one-lane and it may cause travelers 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 AM to 6 PM.

On Highway 4 from Lashkoff Place to Avery utility work Monday through Thursday will limit traffic to one-way. The work will be between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day. On Friday the utility work is planned to continue between Lashkoff Place to Moran Road. That work is planned between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. with possible 10-minute delays.

On HWY 4 from Horseshoe Drive to Hillcrest Drive expect utility work on the shoulder. The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday and those same hours on Monday more utility work on Highway 4 at Boards Crossing Road will limit traffic to one lane.

From Fraguero Road to Poppy Hills Drive on HWY 49 tree work on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. will limit traffic to one-lane. On Highway 108 from Clarks Fork Road to Kennedy Meadows Road planned tree work continues to keep the shoulder closed through the summer.

Work continues at the Yosemite Junction for a stoplight, as reported here. Pavement work begins Sunday night at 8 p.m. and continues day and night through 4 p.m. Friday.

Caltrans will limit traffic to one-lane at night on Woods Creek bridge. The work is scheduled at night from Sunday through Friday from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. Motorists should expect 10-minute delays. Other bridge work on HWY 108 over the Stanislaus River Bridge will lead to intermittent one-way traffic control and cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled from Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Peaceful Oak Road bridge work on HWY 108 will limit traffic to one-way and cause 10-minute delays to night traffic Monday through Friday as well.

Travelers will experience delays of 15-minutes for the next few months along a more than 20 mile stretch of Highway 108 in the high country as detailed here. The repair will be focused on 21 miles of the roadway from the Donnell Rest Area in Tuolumne County to the Tuolumne/Mono County line. The hours of operation will be weekdays, Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. and Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. to not disrupt tourism travel over the weekends, according to Caltrans officials.

Over on Highway 120 from the Saw Mill Mountain Area to the West Boundary Yosemite Park expect traffic limited to one-way for Curb/Gutter/Sidewalk Work. Traffic will be limited Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. causing 10-minute delays.

On Highway 26 in Calaveras County at Hwy 49 in the Mokelumne Hill area and along the 20 miles to the Calaveras/Amador County Line vegetation spraying may cause 10-minute delays. The work is scheduled Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Highway 26 at Highway 12 to Roden Lane expect utility work on the left shoulder Monday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Pavement markers will be replaced on Hwy 12, from Pettinger Road to HWY 49. The work is scheduled Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caltrans asks motorists to obey signage and flaggers while slowing down around crews and equipment in the cone zones. These road projects are subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, and/or materials and construction-related issues.