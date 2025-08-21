McClintock Tours Biomass Facility, Hears Pinecrest Concerns

Congressman Tom McClintock View Photo

Sonora, CA — Mother Lode Republican Congressman Tom McClintock made several stops in Tuolumne County on Wednesday.

He began the day with a tour of the Heartwood Biomass facility on O’Byrnes Ferry Road outside of Jamestown.

McClintock stated, “It is a very, very promising biomass facility. They currently have about 12 employees but it is going to go up substantially from there, I think, in the near future. Good news on that front.”

Later, McClintock talked with some business owners in the Pinecrest area about the “Forest Service neglect” that they are witnessing.

He says he then spoke with some Tuolumne Utilities District leaders about a new water plant they would like in order to modernize delivery for about 45,000 customers.

At the end of the day, McClintock stopped by the Clarke Broadcasting studios in Sonora for a 30-minute Mother Lode Views recording that will air August 30-31 in which he shares his opinions about numerous local, regional, and national issues.