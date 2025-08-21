Coyote Fire Up To 554 Acres

Coyote Fire - CAL Fire Image View Photo

El Dorado County, CA — 1,250 firefighters are assigned to the Coyote incident that ignited on Wednesday afternoon in El Dorado County.

It was first reported at 2:16 pm near Coyoteville Lane and Cedar Creek Road in Somerset. Evacuation warnings remain in place for Omo Ranch Road south to Farnham Ridge Road. The large fire has been visible in parts of neighboring Calaveras and Amador counties.

The incident command team reports, “The fire is located in a remote area with limited access and rough terrain. Resources continue to fight the fire from the air and ground.”

As of this morning, the fire is 554 acres and 5% contained. The cause of the blaze is unknown. There have been no initial reports of any structures being destroyed. Firefighters will continue to aggressively battle the fire today from the air and ground.