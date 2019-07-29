Deputies Nab Suspect Wanted In Wake Of Drug Den Arrest

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – Deputies located and arrested a local man on the lam from a recent high-risk supervision team search.

As reported here, back on July 17, three were taken into custody following a search of home and property on Gunsight Road in Columbia that turned up drugs for sale and the alleged involvement of suspects on probation and post-release community supervision. However, a fourth suspect, 34-year-old Shon Cormack, fled the scene before be could be arrested.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Andrea Benson, in the early hours Sunday, deputies spotted and arrested Cormack and 31-year-old Gina Cassettari, who was one of the arrestees in the July 17 probation search on Gunsight Road. The pair were driving in the parking lot of the Sonora Walmart on Mono Way.

Benson reports that Cassettari was driving with a suspended license and drug paraphernalia that included a digital scale, hypodermic needles and drug residue was found during a search of the vehicle.

Cormack was booked without bail into the Tuolumne County Jail for his outstanding felony warrant and possession of drug paraphernalia. Cassettari was booked for driving while suspended from doing so.