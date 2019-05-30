Weekend Events For The Beginning Of June

Out House Race 2015 Enlarge

As the month of May ends there are many events planned for the first weekend in June.

Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, California State Parks and the California State Railroad Museum Foundation are hosting a celebration of the return to service for the historic steam locomotive Baldwin No. 28 on Saturday, June 1, 2019. To mark the special occasion, guests to Railtown 1897 State Historic Park will enjoy complimentary Speeder rides, live musical, fun giveaways, historic Roundhouse tours, and food available for purchase from the Kiwanis Club of Sonora. Excursion train rides behind Baldwin No. 28 will depart at 10:30 AM, noon, 1:30 PM and 3:00 PM More details are in the event listing here.

As reported earlier the 6th Annual Royal Flush Outhouse Races returns to Twain Harte this Saturday. The majority of the events take place in and near Eproson Park, there will be a parade at 10 AM and the races begin at 10:30 AM. Event contact details are here.

Farmers Markets are open including Friday evening’s Angels Camp’s Certified Farmers Market at Utica Park. The weekly Friday event features live music, fresh local produce, cold beer and wine, locally made baked goods, artisanal eats and crafts. Community oriented, with a dog friendly park in the non-certified area of the market, organizers encourage visitors to bring a market bag and a blanket. The every Friday summertime event listing is here.

Saturday morning is the Sonora Certified Farmers Market, details are here. Also Saturday morning is the Hope In The Mother Lode Breakfast. Details are in the interview with Boyd Patterson, Program Director for Faith Home Teen Challenge (FHTC) in Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day” and here.

Tuolumne County Master Gardeners Open Garden Day is this Saturday. It is Kids’ Day in the Garden with lots of crafting activities planned and a plant sale for the adults. Details are here.

There are several fundraisers this weekend, on Friday the Mother Lode Rollers are hosting a Portuguese Dinner at the Sonora Elks Lodge. Details are here.

Several local schools are hosting fund raisers; Belleview is hosting a yardsale and vendor event to benefit are schools parents’ club. Details are here. Columbia Elementary School is having a Pledge Car Wash. The Junior High students are working to earn money for a Washington DC and New York City trip next summer. The car washing will be at the bus barn at Columbia Elementary School. Details are here. Over in the Murphys area, at Murphys Community Park, Michelson Elementary is hosting a Chicken in a Barrel event. Details are here.

All of Saturday’s community events are in our events calendar here.

On Sunday the Veterans Memorial Hall hosts the American Legion Pancake Breakfast from 8 AM to 11 AM. In Murphys Community Park is the Run Like Goose event started in honor of Gabe “Goose” Goszulak. Details are here.

Also on Sunday is the Country Cowboy Church Family Fun Day from 10:30 AM to 3:00 PM.

For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar.