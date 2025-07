Chinese Camp, CA — Officials are investigating a fire that occurred at around 9:30 pm on Wednesday in the area of Highway 120 and Menke Ness Road.

The area is south of Chinese Camp.

The fire was approximately 50 feet from the highway, and there were initially concerns that the flames were going to expand to Highway 120. It was extinguished in about 20 minutes.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.