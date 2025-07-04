Keeping Safe And Enjoying The Independence Holiday

San Andreas, CA—CAL Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit (TCU) encourages everyone to enjoy the Independence Day holiday while cautioning that fireworks can be dangerous; even those considered safe can start a fire.

“Since 2024, fireworks have caused over $35 million in property damage across California, sparking 1,230 fires,” said Chief Daniel Berlant, California State Fire Marshal. “It is your responsibility to prevent fires and injuries. Don’t let your Fourth of July celebration end in flames.”

CAL Fire TCU reminds the public that fireworks rules and regulations vary within the unit. In Tuolumne County, all fireworks are banned, including safe and sane fireworks. The same ban applies to Mariposa County. In Calaveras County, safe and sane fireworks are permitted except in the Ebbetts Pass Fire Protection District. However, they cannot be possessed, transported, or discharged in neighboring Tuolumne County. Amador County also allows these fireworks, and a list of communities that permit them can be found by clicking here.

Safe and sane fireworks are usually identified by their label, as shown to the right. CAL Fire provides these safety tips for using safe and sane fireworks:

Local ordinances should be verified before purchasing and/or using fireworks.

Always read directions.

Always have an adult present.

Use fireworks outdoors only.

Never use near-dry grass or other flammable materials.

Light one at a time.

Keep a safe distance.

Never point or throw fireworks at another person.

Never experiment with fireworks.

Have a bucket of water and a hose handy.

Never attempt to relight or “fix” fireworks.

Do not wear loose-fitting clothing.

Never carry fireworks in your pockets.

Fireworks are not toys.

It is recommended that you use a bucket of gray/reused water to submerge your fireworks after they are used to fully extinguish them.

It is illegal to transport safe and sane fireworks through any city or county where they are not permitted.

CAL Fire TCU officials also warn that dangerous fireworks are illegal in California, regardless of how they arrive in the state. They listed dangerous fireworks below:

firecrackers

skyrockets

rockets, devices using combustible or explosive material that rise in the air

Roman candles, devices that discharge balls of fire

Sparklers longer than ten inches or a quarter inch in diameter.

These can be surrendered at any fire station without penalty; however, those breaking the law could face fines up to $1,000 and up to one year in county jail. Possessing a large quantity of dangerous fireworks could lead to felony charges, punishable by up to three years in state prison and a $50,000 fine.