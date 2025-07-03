Bear Caught On Security Camera On Gibbs Drive

Sonora, CA — A large bear was spotted on a security camera this week roaming in a residential area along Gibbs Drive in Tuolumne County.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports that black bears are typically most active in the state from April through mid-fall. They emerge from dens in the spring and forage for food during the warmer months.

40% of California’s black bear population is in the Sierra Nevada.

When living in an area in which bears roam, the CDFW reports that the best way to prevent interactions is to eliminate access to any food.

Adding, “If a black bear becomes habituated to humans or food conditioned, they may become increasingly bold or destructive. Cubs that are conditioned to food by their mothers will also grow up to become conflict adults, continuing the cycle of conflict across generations.”

In areas where bears reside, property owners and tenants are encouraged to eliminate any access to food containers (e.g. bear proof containers), and to consider using electric fencing, and electric mats.

Sightings can also be reported to CDFW by clicking here.