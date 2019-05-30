Adult & Teen Challenge Faith Home Network will host a ‘Hope in the Mother Lode’ Breakfast this Saturday morning in Jamestown.

Boyd Patterson, Program Director for Faith Home Teen Challenge (FHTC) was Thursday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The breakfast will be served from 8 AM to 10 AM at 10365 9th Street in Jamestown (formally known as the Hope Center and Curves).

Tickets are $10 for the adults and $6 for children under the age of twelve. There will be raffles and door prizes.

But what is FHTC?

Founded in 1989 in Turlock, the organization’s Mission is to restore men and heal families.

According to Patterson, “Teen Challenge is not just about recovery. It is also about restoration from the inside out.”

The Faith Home Network is a Christ-Centered residential recovery and restoration for men who are 18 and older with life-controlling problems.

Teen Challenge provides a twelve to sixteen month residential facility. It is located on a thirty-seven acre working ranch in Ceres. There is also a six month re-entry center for men, located in Turlock. There will soon be a center in Jamestown.

Women, children, and families are referred to other Teen Challenge facilities located in Northern California and Nevada.

Teen Challenge relies on the revenue from various fundraising events such s the breakfast this Saturday as well as student performed work and private donations from their partners to fund the Program. They do not accept government funding. They also rely on those partners who contribute goods and services to our day-to-day operation at both facilities. We are truly partners in furthering God’s work of “restoring men and healing families”.

According to Patterson, the majority of men who graduate from the program, return to society mentally sound, emotionally balanced, socially adjusted, physically well, and spiritually alive.

For more information, call 209-985-2259 of log on to www.fhtc.life

