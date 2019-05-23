Annual Royal Flush Outhouse Races In Twain Harte

Outhouse Race Enlarge

Over the past half decade, outhouse racing has become well associated with the foothill town of Twain Harte.

Mike Lawrence and Terry Northcutt of the Twain Harte Rotary were Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The 6th Annual Royal Flush Outhouse Races returns to Twain Harte next Saturday June 1st, from 9 AM through the afternoon.

Spokesperson Lawrence explains how it all began, “Six years ago Twain Harte had been hit hard by the economic recession, the Rim Fire and the lack of snow during the winter. We wanted to do something new.. something that would bring the crowds back to our beautiful town. We created a movement”

Northcutt said, “We wanted to do something completely different. No poker race or golf tournament. We knew there could be very little more original, unique and fun than to hold outhouse races. And the result? Enthusiastic crowds and a fun annual event.”

This year, the day will be filled with numerous events, crafts, food and the races.

The majority of the events take place in and near Eproson Park (aka “Flushing Downs” on June 1st) and it’s a fundraiser for Twain Harte Rotary.

During the day, there will be Tot Pot races and other activities for both children and adults.

Numerous vendors will be on hand throughout the day. There will be food, games and more.

During the main event, two outhouses at a time will race. The heats will occur throughout the day until a winner is crowned during an afternoon ceremony.

The Rotary is accepting last minute outhouse entires and is also accepting a few last minute vendors.

Outhouse racing teams consist of a driver (or rider) and two pushers. Race rules and outhouse specifications are located on www.twainharterotary.com, their event listing is here.

You can also call 209-481-5790. Vendors should contact 209-586-1225. For more information, log on to twainharterotary.com

