McClintock Lays Out Case For Big Beautiful Bill Passage

Washington, CA — Republican Congressman Tom McClintock spoke in favor of the Big Beautiful Bill, backed by President Donald Trump, on the US House floor today.

The House will vote on the bill after recent amendments were made in the Senate.

McClintock argued, “This bill fulfills many of our promises to the American people: lower taxes, lighter regulations, a secure border, more frugal government, and a war on waste. Throughout history, these are the policies that have produced prosperity and security, and there is every reason to believe they will again.”

McClintock went on to state, “I remind my conservative friends who say this bill doesn’t go far enough: our process was not designed to make perfect law – it was designed to make the best law that is acceptable to a majority. Judging by the narrow votes, we have pushed this bill about as far toward perfection as the process allows.”

House GOP Speaker Mike Johnson has indicated that there are enough votes to pass it. When that may happen is unclear. Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries is currently delaying a vote today after speaking in opposition for over six hours. He has been primarily raising concerns about cuts to social safety net programs. Party leaders are allowed unlimited speaking time on the House Floor.