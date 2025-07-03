Record Travel This 4th Of July Week

Slow Traffic On Highway 108 View Photo

Sonora, CA— AAA predicts a record 72.2 million people will travel at least 50 miles or more from home during the Independence Day holiday period, marking an increase of 1.7 million domestic travelers compared to last year and 7 million more than in 2019.

AAA noted that Independence Day trips are up 2.4% over last year, with road trips and flights setting new records. They added that more than 8.9 million Californians are expected to travel for the holiday, an increase of nearly 182,000 compared to 2024 and over 615,000 compared to 2019. This record is driven by the fact that the travel period spans two weekends, beginning last Saturday, June 28, and ending Sunday, July 6, instead of just one, to better reflect the flow of holiday travelers.

“Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and July 4th is one of the most popular times to get away,” said AAA Mountain West Group spokesperson Doug Johnson. “Following Memorial Day’s record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week. With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends.”

AAA expects vehicle travel to be the main mode of transportation, with 61.6 million people, a 2.2% increase over last year and the highest volume on record. Compared to last year, AAA forecasts an additional 1.3 million travelers on the roads. California alone is projected to have more than 7 million people traveling across the state.

Air travel is also expected to hit a new record, with 5.84 million travelers flying to their destinations, accounting for 8% of all Independence Day travelers. This is a 1.4% increase over last year’s record of 5.76 million air travelers. In California, more than 1.2 million residents are flying this holiday, about 24,000 more than in 2024, according to AAA.

People using other modes of transportation, such as buses, trains, or cruises, are up 7.4% over last year, with 593,000 Californians included in that total.