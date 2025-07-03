Detailing Sonora’s New Budget And Related Strategic Planning

Mostly Clear
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Sonora Mayor Ann Segerstrom and City Administrator Melissa Eads.

The city council recently passed a new budget for the fiscal year that started July 1st. The pair will detail what it includes and how it ties into Sonora’s Strategic Plan.

Included will be a discussion about upcoming infrastructure projects, economic development efforts, fire services, and planning underway for a new police station.

The city’s budget is somewhat of a mixed bag this year, with projected revenue declines from the loss of notable retailers like Big Lots and Joannes, but there is also new funding created from the Measure Y one-cent sales tax approved by voters in late 2022.

The pair will also talk about budget uncertainties on the horizon.

