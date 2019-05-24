Items Needed For 9/11 Global War On Terrorism Memorial

9-11 Global War on Terrorism Memorial design Enlarge

Items are needed for a Tuolumne County time capsule that will be placed at the Veterans 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Memorial in Tuolumne City.

Vietnam Veteran and Project Chairperson Frank Smart was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

In 2016, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors approved the proposed memorial on the east lawn of the Tuolumne Veterans Memorial Hall in Tuolumne City.

The 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Memorial is intended to continue with the tradition of honoring all Veterans, as well as those who lost their lives that tragic day, including the uniformed services that keep us safe; Law Enforcement, EMT/Medics and Firefighters.

This will be a multi-use memorial forum where Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies can be held as well as other events. The memorial will feature a brick walkway leading to an elevated platform with a flagpole and stone plaques honoring those who served and lost their lives. It will also house artifacts from the Twin Towers, The Pentagon and The Shanksville Museum.

However, due to lack of funds, the project missed its completion date of fall 2017.

A Summerville High School Senior Project by Candace Olsen established a major new effort to help bring back to life the one of a kind memorial.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748 joined Olsen for this event.

A fundraising dinner event was held earlier this year at the Sonora Opera Hall.

“That wonderful, young lady raised $72,000” said Smart. “This June we will break ground and the dedication is scheduled for September 11th. If that date doesn’t work, we will hold the dedication on Veterans Day.”

As far as the time capsule, Smart wants items that represent the fabric of life in Tuolumne County in 2019.

“This time capsule will show who we are, what we were doing and all of things that we are doing today. I want items that show government, law enforcement, civic social organizations and other items. If you have an item, call me and let me present your contribution to our committee” said Smart.

The time capsule will be opened during the USA’s tricentennial in 2076.

If you have an item or any questions about the 9/11 Global War on Terrorism Memorial Project, you may contact Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4748:

Aaron Rasmussen, Iraq Veteran at (209) 206-6768

or Frank Smart, Vietnam Chairman (209)536-0439

