K-9 Tracks Elusive Foot Chase Suspect Into Nearby Home

Calaveras County deputies arrest Johnny Sullivan in Burson case incident May 22 2019 Enlarge

San Andreas, CA — A startled wanted man, interrupted by deputies conducting a suspicious vehicle check, managed to temporarily elude arrest by fleeing on foot.

According to Calaveras County Sheriff’s spokesperson Sgt. Greg Stark, just before noontime Wednesday, deputies patrolling the Burson area noticed the vehicle sitting in a South Burson Road driveway near Highway 12.

Deputies recognized the driver when he slipped out the passenger side and took off running as 35-year-old Johnny Sullivan of San Andreas. They quickly set up a perimeter and called for additional units that responded from the sheriff’s office, CHP, Angels Camp Police Department K-9, and CAL Fire.

Once deployed, the Angels Camp Police K-9 tracked Sullivan to a nearby residence, where he was eventually located and taken into custody without further incident. A vehicle search yielded drug paraphernalia in the form of pipes and hypodermic needles along with a usable amount of methamphetamine.

Sullivan was arrested and transported to the county jail. In addition to the outstanding felony warrant, he faces fresh felony charges of resisting arrest and unlawful entry into a residence along with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. He is being held without bail.