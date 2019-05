Cal Fire Truck Enlarge

Wallace, CA — Firefighters are heading to a reported vegetation fire in Calaveras County. CAL Fire relays the blaze is in the vicinity of the Camanche South Shore in the 11700 block of Wade Lane near Brandy Lane in the Wallace area. There is no information on the fire’s size, the flames rate of spread or whether any structures are threatened at this time. We will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here.