Unemployment Rates In Tuolumne And Calaveras Counties

05/23/2019 9:43 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Sonora, CA — When comparing the unemployment rate to the state average, Tuolumne County is slightly higher, and Calaveras County is just below.

The California Employment Development Department reports that the state’s jobless rate for April was 4.3-percent, unchanged from March. Tuolumne County was 4.6-percent and Calaveras County was 3.8-percent. Statewide, education and health services had the largest growth, adding 17,300 jobs. Leisure and hospitality also increased, with 12,100 new jobs. Sectors that posted the largest declines include information services and logging and mining.

The US unemployment rate is lower than the state, and came in at 3.6-percent.

