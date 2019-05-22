Wildfire Preparedness In Calaveras County

West Point, CA — CAL Fire, and other agencies, will host a series of open houses over the next few weekends where community members can stop by and talk about fire safety and evacuation preparedness.

The events are being put on in cooperation with the Calaveras County Office of Emergency Services, the Calaveras Sheriff’s Office, and various local fire agencies.

Open houses will be held this Saturday at the CAL Fire West Point station, the following Saturday, June 1, in Altaville, and Saturday, June 8, at the Arnold station. All of the open houses will run from 1-4pm. The open houses are designed to prepare residents about what do in the event of a wildfire, and how to prepare your home and property ahead of time.

