Memorial Day To Bring Heavy Traffic Despite $4 Gas Prices

Highway 108 Traffic Enlarge

Sonora, CA — For the first time since 2014, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in California is averaging over $4.

It is not anticipated to keep many off the roads, as AAA projects that 5.3-million Californians will be traveling over the upcoming holiday weekend. It is a 4.3-percent increase from a year ago.

Michael Blasky, spokesperson for AAA Northern California, says, “With a solid economy in California, families continue to prioritize spending their disposable income on travel.”

2019 is anticipated to be the eighth straight year of increased travel in California during Memorial Day, and the fifth consecutive year of nationwide growth.

The most roadway congestion is anticipated to come late in the afternoon on Thursday and Friday as commuters leave work early, combined with holiday travelers.

The myMotherLode.com gas price section notes that the average gas price in California is $4.02, and the price in the Mother Lode ranges from $3.71-$4.09.

As reported earlier, the area mountain passes will be closed this Memorial Day weekend.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For other traffic information provided by CalTrans traffic reports for Highway’s 4, 49, 59, 108, and 120 and other Highways around the Mother Lode including Stockton and Valley Springs click on the "Traffic" tab or keyword: traffic