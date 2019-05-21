Update: House Fire In Calaveras County

CAL Fire truck Enlarge

Update at 5:30 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that the fire has been contained to the attic of the home in the 900 block of Iroquois Circle near Feather Drive, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road. Crews will remain on scene mopping up for the next hour as investigators try to determine what ignited the fire. No injuries were reported and no residents were at the home when the flames broke out, according to CAL Fire. Further details on the blaze are below.

Original post at 5:15 p.m.: Copperopolis, CA — Fire responders are battling a house fire in the Copperopolis area of Calaveras County. CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived on the scene in the 900 block of Iroquois Circle near Feather Drive, off O’Byrnes Ferry Road, smoke was coming out of the two-story home. There is no word as to whether any other houses are threatened or if the flames have spread to vegetation, but we will bring you more details as soon as they come into the newsroom.

