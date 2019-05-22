The ninth annual Tuolumne County Senior Expo will be held tomorrow, Thursday, May 23, at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds inside of the John Muir Building from 10 am to 3 pm.

Christine Ravely, Senior Expo Chairperson, was Wednesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

The Senior Expo is sponsored by the Tuolumne County Commission of Aging. Both the admission and the parking are free, as is transportation from Tuolumne County Transit! Call them at 532-0404 for your ride to the Expo.

According to Ravely, this year the Commission on Aging will have a focus on disaster preparedness, fire safety, fire insurance and drug information. New to the Expo this year are the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services partnering with the Tuolumne County Fire Chief, Twain Harte CERT and Twain Harte Pharmacy. Returning this year are the Highway 108 Fire Safety Council and Cutler Segerstrom Insurance.

New this year also are the League of Women Voters, the Central Sierra Threshold Singers, Lantern of Light. We Care For In Home Care and Tuolumne County Social Services. You will also find Adventist Health Center for Wound Care, Adventist Health Volunteers and Adventist Health Home Health and Hospice. Tuolumne County will be represented by a number of services included the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Program – maybe they will bring one or both of their witness assistance dogs! ATCAA will also be there to answer your questions about the services they offer, including HICAP, where you can get information about Medicare and Medicare Part D.

Many organizations will be looking for new volunteers and Sierra Repertory Theatre will be there, as will Sierra Senior Providers which oversees Meals on Wheels, Sons in Retirement and many others.

The California Telephone Access Program will be demonstrated at the Expo, as in years past. This is free service sponsored by the State of California. If you have or know someone who has trouble hearing on the telephone, you need to check this out.

Ravely added, “Our Gold Sponsors this year are Chicken Ranch Casino and Mobility Plus and our Silver Sponsors are Black Oak Casino Resort and Michael Scherer DMC MS APC.”

There will be a limited amount of lunches for sale provided by Adventist Health.

