Supervisors To Talk About Fire Resiliency And Mental Health Services

Sonora, CA — The Tuolumne County Supervisors will discuss a variety of items when they meet today.

Towards the beginning of the 9am meeting, the board will recognize the 100th birthday of the American Legion, and give a certificate of appreciation to Jeanette and David Lambert, for their 20 years of service at their community drop-in center.

The board has scheduled a 10:30am appointment to hear an update on fire safety and community resiliency. Then at 11:30am, the board will hear an update on the Mental Health Services Act, and the related three year program and expenditure plan.

The board had earlier planned to break at noon to attend a groundbreaking for the new Tuolumne County Superior Court Building, however, due to weather, that event has been postponed indefinitely.

The 9am board meeting is open to the public.

