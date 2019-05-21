Amador County Student Arrested For Allegedly Bringing Gun To School

Sutter Creek Police Department Enlarge

Sutter Creek, CA — Law enforcement officials arrested a 15-year-old Amador High School student after receiving reports that the teen brought a loaded gun on the school bus and to campus.

The reported incident occurred yesterday morning, and then later in the day the Sutter Creek Police Department and Amador County Sheriff’s Office responded to the youth’s home in an unincorporated area of Amador County.

The Sutter Creek PD reports, “This team made contact with the student and family, and ultimately recovered a loaded .45 caliber handgun. The gun did not belong to family members. The student was taken into custody for charges related to the possession of the firearm, and possession of the firearm on school grounds. He was transferred into the custody of Amador County Juvenile Probation.”

In addition, the PD notes, “There is no indication that the student made any threats toward staff, students or anyone else. The investigation into this matter, and how the student came to be in possession of the firearm, is ongoing.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Sutter Creek Police Department at (209) 267-5646. No further details are available.

Written by BJ Hansen.