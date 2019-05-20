Despite Downpour Calaveras Fair, Frog Jump Drew 20,000+ Goers

2019 Calaveras County Fair Enlarge

Angels Camp, CA — After helming a long wet weekend at the Calaveras County Fair and Jumping Frog Jubilee, Executive Director Laurie Giannini reports the weather failed to put a damper on the event.

Sharing some preliminary fair results, Laurie Giannini recaps, “This year’s fair was challenging, amazing and exciting all at the same time, and what we are most proud of is that we never cancelled a single event. Our carnival remained open through the whole fair — and my staff did an amazing job moving things constantly.”

Thursday, Giannini notes the fair opened in pouring down rain. “Friday we started with a light shower and then it was our best day. Then, the Saturday Rodeo happened in a complete downpour — and Sunday, at 3 o’clock, [the rains] just let loose.”

While this year’s Junior Livestock auction had 40 less lots, she effuses, “It did $10,000 more – it did $620,000 — and the Replacement Heifer and Ag Mechanic sales were also up.”

Along with staff and volunteers, Giannini lauds the fair’s partners and board for coming together and pulling off impressive results, despite the challenging weather conditions.

“Our attendance was down by about 11,000, due to the weather, but we still had close to 20,000 people at the fairgrounds,” she enthuses. “Only in Calaveras County could you have 20,000 fairgoers in pouring down rain — so we are proud to be part of the community…and of the job we did collectively together.”

She also says there appears to be a flood of interest already for the coming go-round, as many of the participating vendors have already signed up and made their deposits for next year’s fair.

