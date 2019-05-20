Quantcast
Twins Are Top Finishers At International Frog Jump

05/20/2019 7:59 am PST
BJ Hansen, MML News Director

Angels Camp, CA — A brother and sister from San Jose were the big winners at yesterday’s International Frog Jump at the Calaveras County Fair.

13-year-old Logan Busch, and his frog “The Webbed One,” took home first place with a jump of 18 feet 6 inches. His twin sister Madision, and her frog “Jumping Jack Splash,” ended up second, with a jump just over 18 feet four inches.

The main event started at three o’clock and they heard their names announced as the top finishers at around 5pm, as the pouring rain came down. (Click on the video box). They found their winning frogs in the wild in an area near the Gustine / Los Banos region on the Saturday before Mother’s Day. They will release the frogs back into the wild in the same area.

Family members say the twins fiercely compete with each other in everything they do. The International Frog Jump was one of the highlights of the fair that came to a close last night.

