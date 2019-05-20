Twins Are Top Finishers At International Frog Jump

Angels Camp, CA — A brother and sister from San Jose were the big winners at yesterday’s International Frog Jump at the Calaveras County Fair.

13-year-old Logan Busch, and his frog “The Webbed One,” took home first place with a jump of 18 feet 6 inches. His twin sister Madision, and her frog “Jumping Jack Splash,” ended up second, with a jump just over 18 feet four inches.

The main event started at three o’clock and they heard their names announced as the top finishers at around 5pm, as the pouring rain came down. (Click on the video box). They found their winning frogs in the wild in an area near the Gustine / Los Banos region on the Saturday before Mother’s Day. They will release the frogs back into the wild in the same area.

Family members say the twins fiercely compete with each other in everything they do. The International Frog Jump was one of the highlights of the fair that came to a close last night.

Written by BJ Hansen. Report breaking news, traffic or weather to our News Hotline 532-6397. Send Mother Lode News Story photos to news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Sign up for our FREE myMotherLode.com Daily Newsletters by clicking here. For more information about other upcoming events check out everything listed in our Events Calendar. If you have a local event that you’d like to have listed on the myMotherLode.com Event Calendar, use the event submission form here to let us know about it.